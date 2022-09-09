Cyclists’ plea to keep Bothy open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cyclists are calling on a UK charity to backpedal its sudden closure of the Ardrishaig Bothy bike hub, just three years after it opened.

The Bothy on Pier Square is run by charity Cycling UK to encourage more people to cycle. It offered free bike loans, and rides for new or returning cyclists to gain confidence, and social rides. It had a project officer, who resigned on Monday, and a team of volunteers.

One user, Avril Lockhart, said: ‘It is such an amazing resource, and has helped and inspired so many people to take up cycling, feel more confident on the roads, and like me, renew my love of cycling.’

‘More cyclists around mean fewer car journeys, which leads to less emissions,’ added volunteer Sue Carter. ‘Participants are supported to build their confidence. This may result in someone enjoying a quiet cycle ride for pleasure, or commute to work or college, do your weekly shop, or run a business.

Daniel Coyle, known as ‘Dan The Merman’, is an open water swimming coach and guide in Argyll.

He is not a cyclist, he admits, but thanks to the bothy’s help, he now bikes to work, cycling thousands of miles this year, almost as long as Argyll’s coastline.

‘It is an amazing community resource that is vital in providing access to locals to travel sustainably and slow down,’ Dan said, ‘so important in the environmental crisis upon us.’

Another cyclist, Bridget Baker from Ardfern, said: ‘I use a loaned ebike for my gardening business. I was so grateful to do some evening rides along the Crinan Canal. The social aspects of these rides cannot be understated.

‘I’m appalled it is set for closure just when it can get going, post pandemic, full pedal ahead. Cycling is great for all-round health both physical and mental, it has a great community, and should be nurtured, and not dismantled.’

The Ardrishaig Bothy, a collaborative project between Cycling UK and Scottish Canals, funded by Smarter Choices, Smarter Places, launched in August 2019.

Cycling UK runs four other bothy projects in Aberdeenshire, Dunoon, Golspie and Inverclyde. This week the charity said Ardrishaig Bothy was closing permanently, effective immediately.

Suzanne Forup, Cycling UK’s head of development for Scotland, explained: ‘We announce the closure with heavy hearts, as we know what the project means to many people in the community, and the amount of hard work invested by staff and volunteers.

‘As with all Cycling UK’s projects, the Bothy is funded entirely by external funders.

‘We have been unable to find the match funding required to reapply to the current funder, which has led us to consider the most sustainable and effective way to work across Argyll and Bute as a whole.

‘The closure of the Bothy absolutely does not spell the end of our work in Argyll and Bute.

‘We plan to continue work in the region through our Rural Connections programme. We are very proud of what the Ardrishaig Bothy has achieved, and would like to thank all.’

Cyclist Catherine Connelly said: ‘If the Bothy closes, it will be very damaging to the local community, in terms of the progress we’ve already made in promoting cycling for recreation, commuting, and business use.

‘For me, it will be a huge disappointment, and will have a negative impact on my efforts to have a healthier lifestyle.

‘The local community has invested lots of their time, energy and hard work to develop this resource, only for it to be withdrawn, without giving the community an opportunity to influence that decision.’

Bothy volunteer Duncan McDonald, who attended a meeting on Monday between volunteers and Cyclist UK, said: ‘A main concern was keeping the assets in the local area to allow Cycling UK or the local community time to set up alternative funding. The bikes were supplied from funding applications for this area.

‘Cycling UK confirmed it wouldn’t move the bikes from the area anytime soon. It is hoped Scottish Canals will still support the Bothy being located in its premises at Pier Square.’

Volunteer Sue Carter added: ‘Sadly it will mean that the energy, time and skills of an active volunteer group will dissipate, and be lost along with the bikes and tools.

‘We are pretty straight forward with what we want – Keep It Open. The volunteers are in place, we have the bikes.

‘We are in a great place in Ardrishaig to cycle along the Crinan Canal, and people in the surrounding villages can also benefit. We need to mobilise ourselves and keep this project here.

‘We would welcome people who would like to help us.’

If you are interested in keeping it open, or in active travel, contact ardrishaigcycling@aol.com or message the Facebook page Ardrishaig Community Cycling.