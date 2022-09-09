‘Be inspired’ is message ahead of triathlon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon organisers are urging people in Mid Argyll to get involved in the event, whether they have done triathlon before or not.

Teams can enter in twos or threes as well as the conventional individual entrant taking on all three diciplines of swimming, cycling and running.

The sprint version means distances are shorter than the Olympic-standard triathlon lengths, making it a quicker event overall, and designed to be more accessible for new starters.

Colin MacFarlane, organiser of the Mid Argyll Triathlon, said: ‘After a two-year absence we are delighted to confirm that the MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon is back.

‘The MacQueen Bros Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon is a based at the newly refurbished Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) in Lochgilphead. This year it will be held on

Sunday, September 25 with racing starting from 11am.

‘Triathlon is a multi-discipline event comprised of a swim, cycle and run.

‘The sprint triathlon includes a 500-metre pool swim, followed by a 20km cycle on open roads, before concluding with a flat 6.5km run along the scenic banks of the Crinan Canal.

‘The event has been running for almost 20 years and is organised by Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club.’

Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon director John Anderson said: ‘Our event was awarded the title ‘Most Inspirational Event 2018’ by Triathlon Scotland and now after an enforced two-year break we’re really hoping people will be inspired to take up the triathlon challenge once again in 2022.’

John confirmed: ‘There is still availability for both individual and team entries. A team

requires three participants who undertake a discipline each, hence they get to enjoy a rest and cheer their fellow team mates on – while individual entrants get the pleasure of doing all three disciplines and resting at the end!’

Entry for this year’s race is online via Entry Central: https://www.entrycentral.com/mid-

argyll-2022

John added: ‘Whether you compete to win or take part for fun, this is a perfect

opportunity to experience the challenge of triathlon and maybe even be inspired to take it up in Mid Argyll each year.’