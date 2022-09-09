Announcements – 9th September, 2022

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

BIRTH

MACKINTOSH-NEWMAN – Calum and Rebecca are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Torran Alexander, on August 31, 2022. Grandparents Donnie, Maureen, Neil and Charlene are delighted too!

DEATH

KELLY – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 4, 2022, Robert Duncan Houston Kelly, in his 81st year, 27 Bayview, Machrihanish, dearly beloved son of the late Peter and Annie Kelly, much loved brother of William and the late Helen, a loving uncle and a dear friend and neighbour. Robert’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, September 13 at 12.30pm. The cortège will leave the home address after a short prayer travelling into Campbeltown, down Main Street and Round the Cross on the way to Kilkerran cemetery. You are welcome to attend the service in Machrihanish and Kilkerran cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Robert along our route.

MACGUGAN – Peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, May MacGugan, wife of the late Neil MacGugan. Funeral service at Inveraray Parish Church, on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 12pm, followed by interment at Glenshira Cemetery. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations to Royal College of Midwives-Benevolent Fund. Feel free to wear something colourful.

MCKILLOP – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University, Glasgow, on the August 30, 2022, David McKillop, in his 84th year, 17 Burnside Cottages, Stewarton, dearly beloved husband of the late Annie Milloy, much-loved dad of Alice, John, Gilbert and AnnMarie, father-in-law of Robert, Elizabeth, Audrey and Bobby, loving granda of Jacqueline, Elaine, Michelle, Shanelle, Linsey, Laura, Chelsea, Krystal, Mairi, Craig, Graeme, Martin, Calum and the late Debbie and a much loved great-granda and great-great-granda.

MCLEAN – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on September 4, 2022, Donald McLean, in his 78th year, Tangytavil Farm, Campbeltown much loved dad of Donald and Rhona, father-in-law to Morris, beloved grampa of Amelia and Tess, a loving brother of Maggie and the late Duncan, Alex, James and Willie and a much loved uncle. Donald’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 12, at 1pm in the Lorne and Lowland Parish church and thereafter to Kilkerran cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.30pm, travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church and cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Donald along our route. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Marie Semple Fund.

MUNDELL – Peacefully at the Royal Alexandria Hospital, Paisley, on September 2, 2022, Margaret Mundell, in her 78th year, North Lodge, Ronachan, Clachan, dearly beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Mundell, loving sister of Mairi and Sheila, sister-in-law of Ian and a loving aunt of Callum. Funeral service in Clachan church today (Friday) at 1pm. Thereafter to Clachan cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. A retiral collection will be held in the church in aid of Marys Meals and Clachan church.

MEMORIAM

BROWN – Precious memories of our son Stuart Duncan Brown who died September 9, 2021.

To us you were so special,

What more is there to say.

Except we wish with all our hearts,

That you were here today.

– Mum, Dad & Family

GODDARD – Agnes, died September 6, 1999.

Miss and love you always.

– Ali and family, Sandra.

Love and miss you very much. – Twinkle.