Get in touch with the ancient times

Argyll plays host to prehistoric re-enactors this week as part of an immersive community project curated by Kilmartin Museum.

From historic leather-working to prehistoric flint knapping, participants and audiences will have the opportunity to watch, learn and get hands-on with ancient techniques and methods used thousands of years ago.

Pupils from both Oban and Lochgilphead High School have already been involved in activities this week as part of a programme of events supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Tomorrow, September 9, sees flint knapping courses at the Argyll Beaver Centre and on Saturday evening Craignish Village Hall will be serving up a prehistoric banquet for more than 60 guests to the sounds of Irish horn music, followed by a traditional Scottish ceilidh.

The week culminates in an ancient encampment at Achnabreac Forest on Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am-4pm, where visitors can watch and talk with

prehistoric re-enactors and crafters.

All events and activities are free but booking first. Email: education@kilmartin.org