Upland sheep scheme opens

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

NFU Scotland is reminding hill farmers and crofters that the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS), worth more than £7 million annually, is now open.

The application period for SUSSS runs until November 30, giving applicants three months with eligible ewe hoggs to get their applications into the Scottish Government.

NFU Scotland LFA Chair Robert Macdonald said: ‘SUSSS is a vital source of support for more than a thousand hill sheep farmers and crofters and, in a year when every penny will count, they must make the most of this valuable funding stream.

‘Last scheme year, the payment rate per eligible ewe hogg was worth £61.65 per head.

‘This support is not only important for farmers and crofters producing a fantastic product from some of the toughest farmland, but also to the local communities which see a huge amount of reinvestment from these businesses.’

More details on the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme can be found at: https://www.ruralpayments.org/topics/all-schemes/scottish-upland-sheep-support-scheme/