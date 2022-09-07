Tayinloan, Kilmartin and Skipness now on mobile post office route

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Post Office Ltd is to add three communities in Mid Argyll and north Kintyre to an existing mobile post office service provided by the postmaster for Tarbert.

A permanent mobile post office is being introduced in Tayinloan outside the village hall every Wednesday from 11.30am – 12.30pm, starting on September 28, which will restore some service to the village.

A spokesperson for the Post Office Ltd said: ‘We are continually looking to refresh our network and ensure we meet our customer needs.

‘The postmaster from Tarbert Post Office is willing to offer services at two new locations – Skipness and Kilmartin. These both start on September 28.

‘The Skipness mobile service will operate from Ferry Terminal, Claonaig every Wednesday from 9.30 – 10.30am and the Kilmartin mobile service will operate from Kilmartin Village, every Wednesday from 2 – 3pm.

‘To accommodate the new mobile services there will be some changes to the current hours at Inveraray, also operated by the postmaster from Tarbert.

‘From the week commencing September 26 the new visiting times will be Monday and Friday, 11am – 2pm.’

Scott Hamilton, Post Office area network change manager, said: ‘We are pleased to be able to add Tayinloan to the existing mobile post office offered by the postmaster for Tarbert to restore service.

‘We are also delighted to be able to serve two other communities for the first time – Skipness and Kilmartin.’

There is an opportunity to give feedback on the new services but it will close on September 29. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 105444.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.