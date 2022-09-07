Mixter Maxter makes music in Cairnbaan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The sound of traditional folk music rang out from the Cairnbaan Hotel over the Crinan Canal in August.

Mixter Maxter17, led by renowned Scottish folk music tutor Nigel Gatherer, returned to Cairnbaan for a second year, drawing more than 40 adult learners from all over Scotland, playing more than ten different instruments.

The event was organised by two musical residents of Cairnbaan, Maureen Brankin and Siobhán Canavan.

There is a place for everyone at Nigel’s workshops; in a welcoming, supportive atmosphere the most experienced musicians and newbies can enjoy the magic of making music together.

Summer was the theme, reflected in glorious midge-free weather. much to the delight of those who made a minibreak of their journey to Cairnbaan

This Mixter Maxter took an unexpected turn when, just prior to the event, most of the hotel staff were felled by the Covid virus.

Thanks went to The Horseshoe Inn and The Kilmartin Hotel, which rose to the challenge of feeding hungry musicians and to the Cairnbaan Hotel for managing to host the event with a skeleton staff.

Nigel said: ‘The combination of a beautiful location and the opportunity to make music with a group of lovely, friendly people makes the gathering such a success.

‘The folk of Cairnbaan go out of their way to make us feel welcome and everybody enjoys being there.’

He added: ‘The first get-together was in 2021 and it was the first major event after lockdown for many people. It now looks like becoming an annual gathering.

‘I have grown to love the place and the people of Cairnbaan, and I look forward to returning.’

If anyone would like to know about next year’s event, check out Nigel Gatherer’s website http://www.nigelgatherer.com/