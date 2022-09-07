Fyne experience for Martin

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Loch Fyne features in a new TV travel series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, going out this week on the BBC.

Actor Martin Compston embarks on an unforgettable road trip around his beloved Scotland with co-host and friend Phil MacHugh, to experience what makes this modern nation tick.

Their onscreen travels begin and end in Martin’s home town of Greenock, with the first episode seeing them travel to Dunoon, Loch Lomond and up to Loch Fyne where they drop in on the green Michelin restaurant Inver to get a taste of Pam and Rob’s take on the local produce.

Says Martin: ‘Having spent the last few years travelling for work this is me getting reacquainted with my homeland and joining me is my long-time pal the mighty Phil MacHugh…

‘I’ve felt like I’m falling in love with Scotland all over again. It’s the place but it’s the people – that’s what makes it so special.’

The pair then travael on to Glencoe and Knoydart, where they try out coasteering.

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling, which is a Tern TV production, starts on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Thursday September 8 and will also be shown on BBC Two starting Friday 9 September at 9.30pm. Catch up on BBC iPlayer.