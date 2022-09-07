Drop-in event to help you stay warm this winter
A public drop-in event will be held on Thursday September 15 to help people stay warm this winter.
Keeping Warm in Older Homes will take place in Lochgilphead Baptist Church hall, Union Street, Lochgilphead, from 2-7pm, where people can get professional advice on saving energy to help them with the cost of living challenge.
For more information call Lochgilphead CARS on 01586 559049 or email: james.lafferty@argyll-bute.gov.uk