Trucks roll in for harbour works

Ardrishaig’s north car park has was closed off on Monday for the start of works to the village waterfront – and the trucks rolling in suggesting the project is ready to get out of first gear.

Tipper lorries carrying road and path resurfacing materials, now piled outside the village public toilets in the north car park (pictured), with the aim there to expand disability parking for better accessibility to the toilets and also nearby village shops and public hall.

Further south on the waterfront, there will be redevelopment of the village’s memorial garden and, it is hoped, improved access for kayakers travelling the Argyll Sea Kayak Trail.

The village’s south car park will remain open, accessible from Chalmers Street. Work is expected to last through to Spring 2023.

More information around the works is available at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ardrishaig/public-realm.

The north car park in Ardrishaig is now home to work vehicles and portable buildings as work began this week. Photo by Nikki Thompson. NO_AA35waterworks02