Multi-million pound investment plan update for ports and harbours

Dunoon and Kilcreggan ports are among those in Argyll and bute which are part of a £15.5 million upgrade programme of investment taking place in 2022-23.

A report to last week’s meeting of the Harbour Board provided an update on these and other infrastructure and passenger-service improvement initiatives.

The council runs 39 ports and harbours. Its Asset Management Plan covers a rolling 10 year period, and includes initiatives in progress as well as projects in development:

Dunoon and Kilcreggan infrastructure upgrade;

Craignure passenger access system;

Craignure long term plan for a new terminal and marshalling area;

Rothesay Harbour pontoons, and piling and grouting work;

Iona and Fionnphort breakwaters and overnight berthing facility.

Councillor Andrew Kain, chair of the Harbour Board, said: ‘Few areas in Scotland need their council to run ports and harbours.

‘With the highest number of inhabited islands however, Argyll and Bute needs its council to deliver the considerable investment and expertise required for effective marine services.

‘There are challenges in running 39 ports and harbours.

‘However, the council’s Marine Operations Service is working not only to provide these vital services, but to do so at a standard higher than most other UK ports and harbours. I welcome this level of ambition for Argyll and Bute.’