Dalmally market report – August 26 2022
United Auctions sold 2,351 sheep of all classes at Dalmally on Friday August 26.
Lambs averaged £66.21 (+£1.41 on the year) and 222.74 pence per kilo. More longer keeping types forward today which sold at comparable rates on the week.
Principal Lots and Prices:
Lambs – SuffX -16 Eoligarry (Barra) £103.50; 56 Tangasdale (Barra) £91; Kiloran (Colonsay) £84; 56 Tangasdale £81. TexX – 83 Borve (Barra) £116; Craigmore £109.50, £106; Ardbeg £97.50; 83 Borve £95; 75 Borve £93; Dalmore £88.50; Innischeroch £88; 2 Baligrundle (Lismore) £86; Blarmafoldach £85.50; 83 Borve £82.50; 75 Borve, Ardbeg £82; 83 Borve £80.50; Machrins (Colonsay) £80. Chev – 56 Tangasdale £80.50; Kilchoan, Maam £73; Machrins £72.50; Blarour £70.50. Cross -Clachan £108, £98.50, £86.50; Barndromin £78.50; Kiloran £78. Mule – Castles £79.50; Kiloran £72.50; Couston £72; Dalmore £71. Chev/Mule – Croit Na H-Aibhne (Barra) £94.50; Keppochan £80. BF – Littleport £62.50; Innischeroch £59.50.
Lamb – SuffX –Kiloran 254p; 56 Tangasdale 253p; Kiloran 243p; 56 Tangasdale, Balnahard (Colonsay) 236p; 16 Eoligarry, Dalmore 233p. TexX – Maam 279p; Garvachy 265p; Dalmore 259p; Blarmafoldach 258p; Couston 254p; Castles 247p; Craigmore, 75 Borve 245p; 83 Borve, Innischeroch 243p; Kiloran, 83 Borve 240p; Dalmore 239p; Ederline Estate, Evanachan 238p; Castles 237p; Machrins 235p; Ardbeg 234p; Blarmafoldach, 83 Borve 233p; 83 Borve, 92 Borve, Ardbeg 232p. Chev – Machrins 244p; Kilchoan 241p; Maam, Blackmount 239p; Machrins 238p; Kilchoan, Blarour 235p; Maam 233p; 56 Tangasdale 230p; Balnahard 228p; Maam 224p. Cross –Balnahard, Dalmore 240p; Clachan 234p; Blarour 231p; Clachan 226p; Benmore HF 225p; Barndromin 224p. Mule – Couston 232p; Garvachy 223p; Dalmore 218p. Chev/Mule – Keppochan 244p, 239p; Kilchoan 237p; Croit Na Aibhne 230p, 225p. BF – Kiloran 218p; Littleport 202p, 193p; Benmore HF 192p.