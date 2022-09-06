Calls for continued pressure for Rest solution despite £25M investment

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A South Kintyre councillor behind two A83 Rest and Be Thankful petitions is calling for continued pressure for a permanent solution at the landslip-prone location despite £25 million in Scottish Government investment.

Councillor Donald Kelly welcomed Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth’s announcement on Monday of the intention to appoint Atkins and WSP joint venture to progress design and development work for medium- and long-term solutions at the route through Glen Croe.

But he insists pressure must be maintained to ensure a final solution is delivered as soon as possible.

In 2011, Councillor Kelly and fellow Argyll First group councillor Dougie Philand submitted to the Scottish Parliament a petition with signatures from more than 10,000 members of the public and support from more than 400 businesses, calling for urgent action at the Rest and Be Thankful.

This led to the formation of the A83 Taskforce, consisting of civil servants, Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland representatives, councillors, hauliers and other business owners and community representatives, and chaired by the current transport minister.

Despite the taskforce predominantly calling for a replacement road to be created adjacent to the existing road at an anticipated cost of about £65 million, the government decided in 2012 to carry out mitigation measures, costed at the time at between £2 million and £3 million.

A decade later, with mitigation measures ongoing, at an estimated cost of £100 million so far, Councillors Kelly and Philand submitted a further petition to the Scottish Parliament, calling for a commitment to a start-date for work on a permanent solution at the Rest, and also asking for a public enquiry into the ‘escalating waste of public money’ being spent on mitigation measures.

This petition has been before the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee twice this year, with the committee agreeing to write to Transport Scotland to seek clarity on a number of points before closing the petition.

It is expected to go back before the committee after the Scottish Parliament’s summer recess.

‘We are hopeful that the committee will keep this petition live until relevant answers are given to the questions raised and that the members will request that a public enquiry is instigated into this whole sorry saga,’ said Councillor Kelly.

‘Argyll and Bute Council will also need to step-up to the plate and apply necessary pressure on the government to deliver the permanent solution it has promised, in a timely manner.

‘That said, we welcome the recent announcement of the £25 million investment to work up a permanent solution.

‘We feel at long last our constant pressure and campaigning is finally starting to bear fruits, however, it is vital that pressure is maintained to ensure that there is no further slippage and the final solution is delivered timeously.’

Ms Gilruth said: ‘It is clear that the Rest and Be Thankful needs an urgent solution, which will bring certainty to the lives of those directly impacted when the A83 is cut off.

‘This investment from Scottish Government represents a significant milestone because it will allow the vital design work needed to commence at pace.

‘Ministers share the urgency communities and businesses place on maintaining and improving connectivity of this vital route, which is why we are progressing measures for the short, medium and long term in tandem.

‘We will bring forward proposals for the medium term by the end of this year, with an announcement on the preferred route option for the long term by spring 2023.’