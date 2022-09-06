Activities celebrate ancient Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll people are being invited to reconnect with the region’s ancient past this weekend.

An exciting array of prehistoric re-enactors from across the Celtic world got underway on Monday, as part of an immersive community archaeology project curated by Kilmartin Museum.

From historic leather-working to prehistoric flint knapping, participants and audiences took the opportunity to watch, learn and get hands-on with ancient techniques and methods used thousands of years ago.

Pupils from both Oban and Lochgilphead High Schools witness first-hand prehistoric technology; James Dilley and Emma of Ancient Craft cast bronze, turning rock into molten metal before creating shimmering, shining objects of bronze beauty, whilst

Caroline Nicolay of Pario Gallico introduced foods of the Iron age and cooking recipes to pupils of Kilmartin Primary.

Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, at the event the public can enjoy a glimpse of a special flint-knapping course today (Friday) at the Argyll Beaver Centre, while there’s the opportunity to take part in a rambunctious feast at a prehistoric banquet tonight (Friday), at Craignish Village Hall, where Pario Gallico will be serving up several prehistory-themed dishes for more than 60 guests.

The hall will also be filled with the sounds of Irish horn music, from Maria and Simon O’Dwyer of Ancient Irish Music, visiting from the west coast of Ireland, and, following the banquet, before a traditional Scottish ceilidh.

The weekend culminates in an ancient encampment at Achnabreac Forest tomorrow (Saturday September 10) and Sunday September 11, from 11.30am–4pm, where visitors will be able to watch and converse with several prehistoric re-enactors such as Bronze Age technologies with ancient craft; prehistoric cooking and recipes, blacksmithing, as well as ancient pottery techniques, weaving and leatherworking.

Kenneth McElroy, Education Officer at Kilmartin Museum, said: ‘This has been a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wanting to know more – and get hands on – with the past.

‘We’ve assembled an amazing, experienced and enthusiastic team of re-enactors, who have provided vivid insights into how our ancestors lived, worked, crafted and created.’

All events and activities are completely free to attend, but booking is required – email

education@kilmartin.org for more information or to book.