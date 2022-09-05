And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Farming folk, spectators, and animals large and small arrived from across Argyll as the Mid Argyll Show returned under beaming sunshine.

Mid Argyll Show organisers were over the moon to be welcoming back the public to Kilmory for the agricultural society’s 122nd annual exhibition.

And better still, it all took place under glorious sunshine.

Society president David Renwick has had a hectic time balancing show duties and his role as financial director of M&K MacLeod, but sitting down to a morning cup of tea after an early start last Saturday, he explained how proud he was to see the show return for the first time since 2019.

David told the Advertiser: ‘So many people have said to me how good it is to have the show back. There has been huge enthusiasm in the days leading up to the show and in the venue today.

‘There are lots of ways the show benefits the Mid Argyll community.

‘We have visitors from across Argyll, bringing business into Lochgilphead and the surrounding area, with people living elsewhere but originally from Mid Argyll, like students, young farmers, families looking forward to show day, coming back to the area for the weekend.

‘Also, beyond the social aspect of seeing old friends and colleagues in the agricultural community, it’s important for people outwith farming to see farm animals up close, even to understand where their food comes from, be it meat, dairy, or whole foods.’

David explained how the Mid Argyll Show’s venue change 20 years ago, from its previous home in the Kilmartin area, came about in arduous circumstances, but that the show had gone from strength at Kilmory.

David added: ‘Foot and mouth disease forced us to move to Kilmory around 20 years ago but the venue looks great again this year and we’re delighted to see so many different animals represented in judging classes, stallholders and exhibitors from across the region, as well as marquee attractions like the Drakes of Hazzard. It’s not every day you see a dog rounding up ducks!

‘I wanted to express my thanks to the committee for helping to put on the show. Any big event relies on good people and it’s through their hard work that the Mid Argyll Show has returned.’

Elsewhere, amongst the stallholders, a bee-rilliant display – a demonstration hive featuring a colony of honeybees – was watches by two ‘scouts’, James Livingston and Jane Allen, who spoke to visitors about the importance of bees in the ecosystem, and pollination.

The pair said: ‘The demonstration hive is to allow the public to see how a colony really works. In reality it is pitch-dark inside a hive.

‘There are workers, drones and the queen. They all look like they are wandering about but there is order amongst the chaos.’

CAPTIONS: James Livingston, left, and Jane Allen talked beekeeping and basket weaving at the show. AA33mashow01

Jackie Morrison, a bus driver from Campbeltown, is no stranger to Mid Argyll – but this time he arrived with his 1972 MAssey Ferguson. AA33mashow06

From left, Amber Carter with ‘Toots’, and Jenny Livingstone aside ‘Fergie’, stablemates from Achnalarig, Oban. AA33mashow07

David Renwick, show president, takes time out from show duties for a cuppa. AA33mashow10

Farming folk and spectators had a ‘quacking’ day out at the Mid Argyll Show. NO_AA33mashow30