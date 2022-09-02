Youth team’s cash for pitch hire
Lochgilphead Red Star youth were delighted to receive a £150 cheque from the Lochgilphead Co-Op supermarket. Coach Fraser Knox said: ‘We have used this very kind donation to cover the fees for pitch hire during the summer, so that the children could continue to train without the added burden of parents having to cover pitch hire costs. It was a generous gift and we would like to pass our thanks along to the store for that.’