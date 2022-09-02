Schoolkids’ work helps raise charity cash

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Academy youngsters’ fundraising efforts have contributed to a Scotland-wide charitable fund worth more than £750,000.

Hard work from students at the North Kintyre school helped secure £3,000 for the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

Along with fellow Argyll schools Campbeltown and Dunoon grammars, as well as Tobermory and Oban high schools, the secondary pupils in Tarbert raised money through the YPI, run by The Wood Foundation, which saw pupils research and represent causes including mental health, poverty, abuse, and support for those with long-term health issues and disabilities.

Tarbert Academy was amongst more than 250 secondary schools in Scotland taking part in the initiative, which sees a full year group at each school learn about the needs of their communities and the work of charities in their area.

The Wood Foundation, established by Sir Ian Wood and his family, is the main funder of YPI in Scotland.

Ali MacLachlan, UK director at The Wood Foundation, said: ‘YPI is vitally important for young people in terms of their understanding of the world and their role in it, as well as developing their skills. It is also incredibly supportive of schools’ culture and curriculum.

‘Charities tell us that engaging a new generation of advocates and volunteers, raising awareness of what they do and promoting conversations, is as important as the opportunity to secure funds.

‘Teachers tell us it is improving vital skills for learning, life, and work and making their young people more aware of their communities.

‘Most importantly, young people tell us that YPI is giving them opportunities to better understand their communities and feel empowered to be part of change.’