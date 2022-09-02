Healthy seeds sown as flower show returns
Ardrishaig Flower Show dazzled and delighted visitors again this year – the first time since 2019 – when the village’s Public Hall was awash with vivid colour and sweet scents from the flowers, plants, fantastic fruit and very impressive vegetables on show.
Archie MacFarlane, show manager, was delighted with how the day went, especially after a two-year hiatus.
He said: ‘We were encouraged by a good number of entries overall for this year’s flower show, especially given we were a bit worried we wouldn’t be able to get the event up and running back again after not having it the past two years.
‘There was a high standard of entry across the categories, including flowers, fruit and vegetables, home baking, jams, craft, as well as art submissions from pupils at Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead Primary Schools.’
Results
1 The Coronation Cup For The Most
Points in the Open Section, Classes 1-
62: Hugh MacLeod
2 The Coronation Cup For Roses, Class
63: Sandra Galbraith
3 The Thompson Cup for The Most
Points in Dahlias, Classes 69-79: Hugh MacLeod and
Sandra Galbraith
4 The Thompson Cup for The Best
Fuchsia No 95-96, Amateur: Hugh MacLeod
5 The Coronation Cup for the Most
Points In the Vegetable Section Classes
104-130: Archie MacFarlane
6 The Coronation cup for the Most Points
in Baking And Preserves, Classes 131-
162: Mary Galloway
7 The Anderson Cup for the Best Sultana
Cake, Class 142: Debbie Munro
8 The Crawford Cup for the Best Exhibit
In The Show: Hugh MacLeod
9 The Presidents Cup Most Points in
Open Section 1 – 62: Hugh MacLeod
10 The Alice Wood Memorial Cup For the
Best Exhibit In Floral Art: Corrina Charlwood
11 The Catherine Smith Memorial Trophy Corrina Charlwood
12 Cup For the Most Points In Floral Art
1-6: Corrina Charlwood
13 The Colin Wilson Memorial Quaich
For Carnations, Class 9: Sandra Galbraith
14 The Ormsary Cup for The Most Points
In Baking, Classes 131-152: Mary Galloway
15 Cup For The Most Points In Preserves,
Class 153-162: Helen Hope
16 The Crawford Cup for School Art: Emma Westerby,
Lochgilphead Primary School
17 The Sheila MacIntosh Memorial
Trophy: Corrina Charlwood
18 The Bob Simmers Memorial Trophy,
Chrysanthemums, Class 7: no award
19 The MacFarlane Memorial Trophy,
Sweet Peas, Class 66: Hugh MacLeod
20 The Jeanie MacKenzie Memorial
Trophy, Classes 173-186: Elizabeth Rhodick
21 The Archie J MacDonald Memorial
Trophy Pansies, Class 11: Sheila MacKenzie
22 The Donald Moir Memorial Trophy: no award
23 The M Reid Memorial Trophy, gladioli
classes 4-5: Hugh MacLeod
24 Cup for Best Fuchsia In the Open
section, Class 25-26: Hugh MacLeod
25 The Millennium Cup For The Most
Points In The Show: Hugh MacLeod
Ardrishaig Horticultural Society
26 The Tommy Tyson Memorial Cup For
The Best Begonia In Show: Hugh MacLeod
27 The A.K. MacInnes Memorial Cup For
The Best Shallots In Show: Hugh MacLeod
28 The Mervyn Kessell Cup for the most
points in the Photograph section: Arthur McCulloch
29 Ardrishaig Community Council Cup for Best Ardrishaig Garden: Mr and Mrs A McCulloch; Mrs Pam Staley
30 ACHA Diamond Celebration Cup.
Best Exhibit in Amateur classes
63 – 130: Sheila MacKenzie
31 Balliemore Youth Trophy: no award
32 N.J. MacLean Trophy class no 103 for
best window box and container: Fiona MacFarlane
33 Red Rosette For Best Exhibit in
Horticultural Section Class 1-130: Hugh MacLeod
34 Red Ribbon For Second Best Exhibit in
Horticultural; Section 1-130: Sheila MacKenzie
35 Rosette Best Exhibit Non Horticultural
section: Fiona MacFarlane
36 Rosette For Floral Art Section
1 Corrina Charlwood
2 Corrina Charlwood
3 Corrina Charlwood
37 Rosette for most points in Children’s
section: Logan Grunewald;
Jessica McCrae
38 rosette for most points in knitting: Libby Crawford
Section 173 – 178
39 Top Tray class
1 Archie MacFarlane
2 Shaun Doy
40 Top Vase
1 Helen Hope
2 Sandra Galbraith
Special Prizes
Cut flowers
Class no 21, begonia: Hugh MacLeod
Class no 67, gladioli: Hugh MacLeod
Class no 68, single gladioli: Hugh MacLeod
Class no 82, asters: no award
Class no 83, antirrhinums: Sheila MacKenzie
Class no 85, scotch marigold: Dee Carrick
Class no 87, pansies, 1 board: Sheila MacKenzie
Baking
Class no 143, chocolate cake: Mrs P MacLean
Class no 144, swiss roll: Mary Galloway
Class no 146, rhubarb tart: no award
Vegetable section, amateur
Class no 110, carrot 3 long: Hugh MacLeod
Class no 128, collection of veg: Archie MacFarlane
Vegetable section, open class no 44, round beetroot: Hugh MacLeod
Handicraft
Class no 180, crochet: Elizabeth Rhodick
Best vase of herbaceous plants in the
show: Helen Hope
Best onions in the show: Hugh MacLeod
Best potatoes in the show: D McDougall
Best tomatoes in the show: Donald MacLachlan
Best leeks in the show: D McDougall