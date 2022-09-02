Healthy seeds sown as flower show returns

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

Ardrishaig Flower Show dazzled and delighted visitors again this year – the first time since 2019 – when the village’s Public Hall was awash with vivid colour and sweet scents from the flowers, plants, fantastic fruit and very impressive vegetables on show.

Archie MacFarlane, show manager, was delighted with how the day went, especially after a two-year hiatus.

He said: ‘We were encouraged by a good number of entries overall for this year’s flower show, especially given we were a bit worried we wouldn’t be able to get the event up and running back again after not having it the past two years.

‘There was a high standard of entry across the categories, including flowers, fruit and vegetables, home baking, jams, craft, as well as art submissions from pupils at Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead Primary Schools.’

Results

1 The Coronation Cup For The Most

Points in the Open Section, Classes 1-

62: Hugh MacLeod

2 The Coronation Cup For Roses, Class

63: Sandra Galbraith

3 The Thompson Cup for The Most

Points in Dahlias, Classes 69-79: Hugh MacLeod and

Sandra Galbraith

4 The Thompson Cup for The Best

Fuchsia No 95-96, Amateur: Hugh MacLeod

5 The Coronation Cup for the Most

Points In the Vegetable Section Classes

104-130: Archie MacFarlane

6 The Coronation cup for the Most Points

in Baking And Preserves, Classes 131-

162: Mary Galloway

7 The Anderson Cup for the Best Sultana

Cake, Class 142: Debbie Munro

8 The Crawford Cup for the Best Exhibit

In The Show: Hugh MacLeod

9 The Presidents Cup Most Points in

Open Section 1 – 62: Hugh MacLeod

10 The Alice Wood Memorial Cup For the

Best Exhibit In Floral Art: Corrina Charlwood

11 The Catherine Smith Memorial Trophy Corrina Charlwood

12 Cup For the Most Points In Floral Art

1-6: Corrina Charlwood

13 The Colin Wilson Memorial Quaich

For Carnations, Class 9: Sandra Galbraith

14 The Ormsary Cup for The Most Points

In Baking, Classes 131-152: Mary Galloway

15 Cup For The Most Points In Preserves,

Class 153-162: Helen Hope

16 The Crawford Cup for School Art: Emma Westerby,

Lochgilphead Primary School

17 The Sheila MacIntosh Memorial

Trophy: Corrina Charlwood

18 The Bob Simmers Memorial Trophy,

Chrysanthemums, Class 7: no award

19 The MacFarlane Memorial Trophy,

Sweet Peas, Class 66: Hugh MacLeod

20 The Jeanie MacKenzie Memorial

Trophy, Classes 173-186: Elizabeth Rhodick

21 The Archie J MacDonald Memorial

Trophy Pansies, Class 11: Sheila MacKenzie

22 The Donald Moir Memorial Trophy: no award

23 The M Reid Memorial Trophy, gladioli

classes 4-5: Hugh MacLeod

24 Cup for Best Fuchsia In the Open

section, Class 25-26: Hugh MacLeod

25 The Millennium Cup For The Most

Points In The Show: Hugh MacLeod

Ardrishaig Horticultural Society

26 The Tommy Tyson Memorial Cup For

The Best Begonia In Show: Hugh MacLeod

27 The A.K. MacInnes Memorial Cup For

The Best Shallots In Show: Hugh MacLeod

28 The Mervyn Kessell Cup for the most

points in the Photograph section: Arthur McCulloch

29 Ardrishaig Community Council Cup for Best Ardrishaig Garden: Mr and Mrs A McCulloch; Mrs Pam Staley

30 ACHA Diamond Celebration Cup.

Best Exhibit in Amateur classes

63 – 130: Sheila MacKenzie

31 Balliemore Youth Trophy: no award

32 N.J. MacLean Trophy class no 103 for

best window box and container: Fiona MacFarlane

33 Red Rosette For Best Exhibit in

Horticultural Section Class 1-130: Hugh MacLeod

34 Red Ribbon For Second Best Exhibit in

Horticultural; Section 1-130: Sheila MacKenzie

35 Rosette Best Exhibit Non Horticultural

section: Fiona MacFarlane

36 Rosette For Floral Art Section

1 Corrina Charlwood

2 Corrina Charlwood

3 Corrina Charlwood

37 Rosette for most points in Children’s

section: Logan Grunewald;

Jessica McCrae

38 rosette for most points in knitting: Libby Crawford

Section 173 – 178

39 Top Tray class

1 Archie MacFarlane

2 Shaun Doy

40 Top Vase

1 Helen Hope

2 Sandra Galbraith

Special Prizes

Cut flowers

Class no 21, begonia: Hugh MacLeod

Class no 67, gladioli: Hugh MacLeod

Class no 68, single gladioli: Hugh MacLeod

Class no 82, asters: no award

Class no 83, antirrhinums: Sheila MacKenzie

Class no 85, scotch marigold: Dee Carrick

Class no 87, pansies, 1 board: Sheila MacKenzie

Baking

Class no 143, chocolate cake: Mrs P MacLean

Class no 144, swiss roll: Mary Galloway

Class no 146, rhubarb tart: no award

Vegetable section, amateur

Class no 110, carrot 3 long: Hugh MacLeod

Class no 128, collection of veg: Archie MacFarlane

Vegetable section, open class no 44, round beetroot: Hugh MacLeod

Handicraft

Class no 180, crochet: Elizabeth Rhodick

Best vase of herbaceous plants in the

show: Helen Hope

Best onions in the show: Hugh MacLeod

Best potatoes in the show: D McDougall

Best tomatoes in the show: Donald MacLachlan

Best leeks in the show: D McDougall