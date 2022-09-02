Crowds flock to Cowal Gathering in all its glory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The crowds came out in Dunoon last week as Cowal’s world famous Gathering got under way.

Visitors poured into the town from Thursday to Saturday for the full return of one of the most eagerly awaited Highland Games events in the Scottish calendar.

The action began early on Thursday when the Scottish National Highland Dancing Championships, including the qualifiers for Saturday’s World Highland Dancing Championships, saw 401 dancers in nine categories battle it out for the honours.

Among the winners were: Aisla Gocan-Wright from London, Canada, who won the premier category for dancers aged 11 years, picking up the Elkington Challenge Trophy, and Eilidh Gammons from Helensburgh and Alice Newlands from Dundee, who jointly picked up the May Falconer Memorial Trophy for the best Scottish Dancer (resident) in Events 8 to 15.

Drew Fraser from Scarborough, Canada was awarded the May G Falconer Trophy for the best Male Dancer in any of the Scottish Championships: Event 8 to 15.

Entertainment on the Thursday continued into the evening with the ever-popular 5k Cowal Run taking place from the Crazy Golf course at West Bay.

More than 100 athletes signed up to take part and were cheered on by spectators lining the route.

On Friday the Scottish Highland Dancing Championships and junior solo piping competitions all took place before lunch.

The Scottish Championships are one of three major dancing competitions being held during the Gathering. The others are the Argyllshire Championship and the World Championship, which both took place on Saturday.

The Local Juvenile Solo Piping competition took place in the morning, as did the Burgh Cup Competition for solo piping.

In the junior solo piping section, Christopher Mccartan from Lochgilphead picked up the Burgh Cup.

Camron Blue Macphail from Lochgilphead was second, picking up The Inglis Trophy and Sofaidh Stoddart from Dunoon took third, picking up The Campbell Birnie Trophy.

The Best Dressed Playing Piper: Juvenile was Liam Nicolson from Table Top, New South Wales, Australia.

Following the Gig at the Gathering on the Friday evening, featuring The American Rogues, Rhuvaal and headliners Ho-Ro, Saturday saw thousands of people from across the world gather for the spectacular climax of the Gathering.

From the hundreds of dancers and pipers to the heavy athletes, ceilidh bands, axe throwers, acrobats and many other entertainers on show, every participant contributed to what was a fantastic day’s entertainment.

One of the highlights of the Gathering’s final day was, as always, the Cowal Pipe Band Championship.

Results:

Best Juvenile Band on Parade: Oban High School Development Band.

Best Senior Band on Parade: 1 Lower Clyde Pipes and Drums; 2 Stockbridge Pipe Band.

4B/Nov B: BCD – Kilbarchan; 1 Oban High School; 2 Kilbarchan; 3 First Troon Boys Brigade; 4 Dunoon Argyll; 5 Fraserburgh RBL; 6 Troon Blackrock.

4A/Nov A: BCD – Uddingston Strathclyde; 1 Lower Clyde Pipes and Drums; 2 Kintyre Schools; 3 Uddingston Strathclyde; 4 Kilbarchan; 5 Troon Blackrock.

Best School Band: Kintyre Schools.

Best BB Drumming: 1 Troon Boys Brigade.

Best BB Band: 1 Troon Boys Brigade.

Grade 3 MSR: BCD Stockbridge; 1 Coalburn; 2 Mid Argyll; 3 Kintyre schools; 4 Stockbridge.

Grade 3 Medley: BCD Stockbridge; 1 EP – Stockbridge; 2 EP – Coalburn; 3 Mid Argyll.

Grade 2 MSR: BCD Stockbridge; 1 Stockbridge; 2 Mid Argyll

Grade 2 Medley: BCD Stockbridge; 1 EP – Coalburn IOR; 2 Mid Argyll; 3 Stockbridge

The champion drum major was Becky Cox of Troon Blackrock.

Saturday also saw the Argyllshire Highland Dancing competitions (for dancers who live in Argyll and Bute), with top honours in the seven-and-under-12 years Premier category going to Corrie McMillan from Campbeltown and the 12 and 13 years Intermediate category awarded to Grace McGrath from Helensburgh.

Top prize in the 14 and 15 years Premier category went to Solana McMurchy from Campbeltown. Catriona Gammons from Helensburgh triumphed in the 16 years and over class.

Then came the biggest Highland Dancing competition in the world – the World Championship finals – with dancers from Australia, Canada and the USA pitting their skills against the best the UK has to offer.

In the end, it was Lily Kelman from Inverness who emerged victorious in the World Juvenile finals, followed by Eilidh Gammons of Helensburgh and Morgan Terrace of Dumfries.

The trophy for best Scottish Juvenile Dancer went to Lily Kelman and the best Overseas Juvenile Dancer was Alice Gill from Victoria.

In the World Junior championship, Annalise Lam of British Colombia held off the challenge of Morven Johnston, West Australia and Olivia Burke of Nova Scotia.

The best Scottish Junior Dancer was Emma Smart of Aberdeen, and the trophy for the best Overseas Junior Dancer went to Annalise Lam.

The Adult World champion was Marielle Lesperance from Nova Scotia, followed by Michelle Gordon from Huntly, with Candice Walker from Leslie in third.

Marielle Lesperance is taking home the Mary McHarg Quaich for best Overseas Adult Dancer. The cup for best Scottish Adult Dancer went to Michelle Gordon.

Throughout the afternoon, some of the world’s hottest traditional music bands entertained the crowds in the now-famous live music tent.

Leading the pack was new to Cowal Gathering, Gnoss who were joined by up and coming bands Rhuvaal, fresh from playing at the Gig at the Gathering the pervious night, and Eabhal, together with The American Rogues who also returned to the live music tent after making a legion of new fans at Friday night’s Gig at the Gathering.

While they were playing in the marquee behind the stadium, the heavy athletes and wrestlers battled it out for top honours in the stadium itself.

In the International Heavy Athletics Team competition, Team Scotland did it again – retaining the International Heavy Athletics Championship trophy they first won in 2019 with Team Germany coming runners up.

In the overall individual heavy athletics, Daniel Carlin from Scotland triumphed in the men’s competition, with Craig Winslow from Scotland in second and Marius Linfoff from Germany third.

In the women’s event, Christina Scheffaur from Austria beat off the challenge of Lucy Marshall from Crick (second) and Sylvana Bomholt from Germany (third).

Daniel Carlin and Sylvanna Bomholt were crowned men’s and women’s caber toss champions respectively.

This year, there was a bigger and better selection of entertainment for all ages than ever before.

One of the most popular draws proved to be a new addition to the schedule – the exciting Vander Double Wheel of Death.

Among the other biggest attractions were the Braveheart Axe Throwing Team, Mountain Biking track, Drakes of Hazard, along with the perennial children’s favourite, Artie’s Singing Kettle featuring veteran entertainer Artie Trezise.

Cowal Gathering chairperson Ronnie Cairns said the success of the weekend and the enthusiasm of everyone involved would ensure that this famous event will continue to go from strength to strength.

‘Judging from the feedback we’ve been receiving over the last three days, the vast majority of people who have taken part this year – whether competing or spectating – are going home having had a brilliant time,’ he said.

‘We weren’t sure what to expect this year, for the first in-person Gathering since 2019, but I’m delighted to see how much people have missed the event and have welcomed it back.

‘There are so many people working away behind the scenes to ensure that everything is as good as it can possibly be by the time the last weekend in August arrives, and I’d like to thank all our supporters, volunteers and sponsors for once again pulling it off.

‘Our competitors have excelled themselves, as they do every year. Our spectators have marvelled at the skills on show, as they do every year. And the entertainments on offer in addition to the traditional Highland games elements have once again proved a major hit.

‘I’d like to thank everyone for ensuring it’s been such a great event, and we very much look forward to welcoming everyone back to Dunoon for the 2023 Gathering.’