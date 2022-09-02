Consultation planned for Minard Primary School’s future

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Minard residents fear the loss of a key pillar of village life should the already-mothballed primary school close its doors for good.

Minard Primary has not had pupils since October 2018, with parents having the choice of sending their children to either Furnace or Lochgilphead primaries.

Fred Bruce, West Lochfyneside Community Council convener, warned that a permanent closure of Minard Primary School would do long-term damage to village life there.

Mr Bruce said: ‘We in the village would like to keep the school open but in the cold light of day it could be very difficult, with the school roll falling. Even in two years time it could look very different again.

‘The mothballing of the school has highlighted the massive problem in attracting young families to stay in the area, or to come and settle here. I can’t think of many of the houses being bought in recent years by young working families.

‘We don’t have the larger-scale employers we used to have, a familiar story throughout Argyll.

‘It’s so sad when something like this happens in a small village. However, the previous consultations around the mothballing of the school were very well attended by the villagers so we hope that it will be the same when the next round of consultation begins to decide the school’s future.

‘Permanent closure of the school would be a hammer blow to our community. The school is one of those key pillars of village life along with places like the local shop, the village hall, and the church. It’s been a real focal point down the years, as spin-off events in the school often involve the wider community, with families wanting to see shows and concerts the school has put on.’

Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll councillor, said the consultation period on the future of Minard PS will start this month through to March 2023f and will include public meetings in the village, outreach to residents, parents, parent councils, and consultation with Education Scotland. He said it would show whether there was real hunger for the school to stay open from within the Minard community.

‘Councillor Philand said: ‘An up-front and genuine consultation process is the best way forward to determine the future of Minard Primary. After the interruptions of the past two years it is the right time to bring the issue to public forum and to determine how strong the will and desire is for the school to remain open.

‘The consultation process could galvanise efforts to keep the school open, but if not, the process will similarly identify that as well.

‘Not forgetting the young Minard people going to other schools in all of this – another important part of the scrutiny going forward is around the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010, which states that a school closure cannot disadvantage a pupil’s education. It has to be educationally beneficial to move pupils to another school.

‘This important question will also be taken into consideration during the forthcoming consultation period.’