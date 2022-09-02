Canal chiefs’ response to work of ‘Paint Fairies’

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Scottish Canals has issued a response to the work of the so-called ‘Paint Fairies’ who gave a fresh white coat to the Ardrishaig Lighthouse.

And while the organisation responsible for the lighthouse at the end of Ardrishaig Pier – looking after it on behalf of the Northern Lighthouse Board – took the news of the unexpected work well, its spokesperson was at pains to warn the public of the risks taken by undertaking such a job in the middle of the night.

Laurie Piper, Scottish Canals’ head of customer experience and delivery, said: ‘I’m aware that Ardrishaig Lighthouse received a bit of a make-over last weekend from the ‘Ardrishaig Paint Fairies’.

‘Whilst we are always grateful for a sprinkling of ‘magic dust’ to help us keep the canal looking its best, I am concerned that the work was carried out without our permission, meaning that the proper health and safety processes were not followed, putting the individuals at risk.

‘Scottish Canals’ programme of investment in the Crinan Canal focuses improvements on canal infrastructure based on condition and risk.

‘In 2020, £3.7 million was invested in replacing the lock gates on the eastern section of the Crinan Canal, and from October this year, a further £4.9 million will be spent upgrading several lock gates and making improvements to the Cairnbaan Bridge to ensure that ‘Britain’s most beautiful shortcut’ remains open for people to enjoy for years to come.

‘Scottish Canals’ Asset Management Strategy 2018-2030 details how Scottish Canals prioritises investment.’