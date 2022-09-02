Argyll-based film up for awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Conservationists hope an internationally-acclaimed film shot in Argyll will spur action to save Scotland’s rainforest.

The Ghost Rainforest, directed by John Davies, and produced by Vivien Cumming for Earthrise Studio and supported by partners of the Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest, is now available to watch online and has already had more than 10,000 views.

The film, told from the perspective of activist Narubia Werreria, includes footage of indigenous leaders from the Amazon’s tropical rainforest, performing a sacred blessing ceremony in a fragment of temperate rainforest – the Cormonachan community woodlands near Lochgoilhead.

Alistair Whyte, Head of Plantlife Scotland, said: ‘This beautiful film is a timely arrival as we await the detail of how the Scottish Government proposes to ‘restore and expand’ Scotland’s rainforest – a pledge it made during the COP26 in Glasgow last November.’

The Ghost Rainforest film is a finalist for an internationally acclaimed award, up against productions backed by the likes of Netflix and the New York Times.

Considered the highest bar of achievement in natural history filmmaking, the Jackson Wild Media Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in nature, science, and conservation storytelling.

A panel of judges from around the globe will select the 2022 winners, on Thursday, September 29, at the Jackson Wild Summit in Burgenland, Austria, with the film up for awards in both Changing Planet and Cinematography categories.