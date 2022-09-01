Announcements – September 2, 2022

DEATHS

ANDERSON – Peacefully at his home, 20 Cullen, Erskine, with his family by his side, after an illness borne bravely, Bobby Anderson, aged 91 years, formerly of Redwell Park, Furnace, Argyll. Beloved husband of Alix. Much-loved Dad of Russell, Neil, Moira and Violet and loving father-in-law to Heather, Linda, Chris and Doug. Cherished stepdad of Jackie, Peter and William. Adored Grandpa Bob to all twenty grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren. Former husband of the late Judy MacKechnie. Dear brother of the late David and Violet; a cherished brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research UK and Parkinson’s UK. Forever in our hearts.

BROWN – Peacefully at home, 130 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, with her family by her side, on August 26, 2022, Sheena McMillan Hamer, in her 76th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Donnie Brown, much-loved mum of Donnie, Andrew and Cassie, a loving granny and great-granny and a much-loved sister. Sheena’s funeral service will take place on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 12.30pm in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown. A cremation service will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at 1.15pm at Cardross Crematorium. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church or at the crematorium. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Campbeltown Hospital Acute Ward and the Breast Cancer Now Charity. Family flowers only please.

Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 30, 2022, Gloria Cunningham, in her 75th year, 1 Millers Park, Saddell, dearly beloved wife of the late Daniel, loving mum of Caroline. A private funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 7. The cortège will travel down Main Street at 12pm, round the Cross and along to Kilkerran Cemetery, you are welcome to pay your respects to Gloria on our route. Family flowers only please. There is an invitation to join the family after the service in the Ailsa Bar at 12.30pm.

STEELE – On August 22, 2022 after a long illness, Neil passed away in hospital Newmarket, Ontario with his loving wife Irene beside him. He was a much-loved brother of Catriona and the late Iain, a caring uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

COLVILLE – The family of the late Robert Colville (Roy) would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy. Thanks to the community nurses and Maggie Wilkieson for their advice and support. We would especially like to thank Donna McSporran and Chloe McMillan for their compassionate care of our Dad. Sincere thanks to Chris Holden for conducting an uplifting service, to the Argyll Hotel for a lovely tea and to John Brown for piping at the graveside. Also thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for the dignified and professional funeral arrangements. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside and to all who lined the route to the cemetery to pay their respects. The retiral collection for the Robert Black Memorial Helipad raised £1323.80.

MCNICOL – The family of the late Flora McNicol would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to Rev Lyn Peden for her support and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional handling of all the arrangements and Melissa for her eulogy on behalf of the Oakes family, thanks also to West Loch House for excellent catering and to everyone who attended at St Brendan’s Church, Skipness to pay their last respects. Donations to the church totalled £288.10. A final word of thanks to the builders S&C Crawford whose efforts made the church available during renovations.

PURDIE – The family of the late James C. Purdie would like to sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, telephone calls, messages of sympathy, home baking, flowers and kind words following their recent sad loss. Thanks to doctors and all staff of Glenaray Ward, Lochgilphead Hospital, to paramedics and to the community team of district nurses and nursing assistants for their excellent care to Jimmy and the family. Thanks to Carr Gomm carers for their much-appreciated support to Jimmy, also thanks to Lois from Marie Curie nurses for her support and care. Thanks to the staff of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their very professional help and support with funeral arrangements, to the Rev. Robert MacLeod for a personal and comforting service and to Morna for beautiful flowers. Thanks to the pall bearers and Brethren from Lodge Loch Fyne 754. Also, our thanks to all who attended the church and graveside to pay their respects and to the Kilmartin Hotel for fine purvey. Finally, thanks to all who contributed to the collection for Erskine Home. The sum of £350 was raised.

SCOTT – Angus and family of the late Raechel Scott, Tullibody extend sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the letters, cards, messages of sympathy, visits and support received following their sad loss.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACLENNAN – M.B.E. Treasured memories of our much loved Dad and Grampa, Murdo, died September 1, 2013.

There are special people in our lives

that never leave us, even after they are gone.

See you later Dad x

Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren, Laurene, and all your grandchildren xx

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of my dear wife Alice, who passed away September 2, 2014.

Softly the leaves of memory fall

Gently we gather and treasure them all

Flowers may wither and suns may set

But the hearts that love you will never forget

Also remembering loved ones gone before

– Your loving husband Stewart and daughter Heather and family.