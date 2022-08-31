Youngsters hit the ground running in Dalriada opener

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll Rugby Football Club welcomed mini rugby players from across Argyll to the Mid Argyll Showfield last weekend for the opening Dalriada Autumn Series of Festivals.

With around 100 youngsters from Campbeltown, Lochgilphead, Oban, Taynuilt, Mull and Lochaber playing games at p4-5 and p6-7 levels, there was some fantastic rugby on show.

A good turnout of parents and supporters on the touchline made the event a family affair.

A new format saw cup, shield and plate competitions for each age group, with medals and trophies for winners and runners-up.

In the p4-5 competition, Oban won the Plate, beating Etive Vikings, while the Shield final saw Kintyre beat Etive Vikings. In the Dalriada Cup competition, Mull edged out Mid Argyll in a competitive match by four tries to three. There was some fantastic running rugby on display but the defence of Mull was impressive with great tackling, especially from George Adams.

In the p6-7 competition, Mid Argyll came out on top against Mull to win the Plate, Kintyre got the win over Lochaber to do the double in the Shield and in the Cup Oban won out over Etive Vikings. The defence of the Oban team was the key difference between the two sides but credit must be given to Etive, which fielded a mainly girls team, for being so competitive.

There were a couple of other awards handed out on the day for player of the tournament and fair play. The fair play award for p6-7 was awarded to Oban and the p4-5 award went to Etive Vikings. Player of the tournament awards went to Esme Corns from Etive Vikings in the p6-7 age group and in the p4-5 age group Ronan Murphy from Mid Argyll took the spoils.

The awards were presented by Pete Burgon, Scottish Rugby’s regional director for Glasgow North, who was at his first Dalriada competition. Pete commented on the fantastic family feel to the day and the uniqueness of the Dalriada festivals within Scottish Rugby.

The Calcutta Cup was on display and proved popular during the day.

Argyll and Bute regional rugby development officer Andrew Johnston said: ‘It was a fantastic day and it was great to see so many children back out and playing rugby with their friends.’

The next Dalriada festival will take place at Taynuilt on Saturday September 10.

Saturday was rounded off with a friendly match between Mid Argyll seniors, Isle of Jura and Oban playing a touch variation.

This is hopefully the start of a new adult version of the Dalriada festivals and the teams hope to have another get together in the next four to six weeks when they hope to include Islay and Cowal.

Action from the Mid Argyll Dalriada rugby competition on Saturday August 27. NO_T35_MidArgyllDalriada_ action

Young players get their photograph taken with the Calcutta Cup. NO_T35_MidArgyllDalriada_ CalcuttaCup