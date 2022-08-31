Six candidates chase Kintyre and the Islands council seat

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Six candidates have thrown their hats in the ring ahead of Argyll and Bute Council’s Kintyre and the Islands ward by-election on September 29.

The candidates seeking election to fill the single vacant seat in ward two are: Gopi Ageer, Scottish Labour Party; Kenny MacKenzie, Scottish Liberal Democrats; Lachie MacQuarie, Scottish National Party; Alastair Redman, independent; Tom Skinner, Scottish Green Party; and Hamish Stewart, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

Of those, only two have revealed their addresses – Alastair Redman of Port Charlotte, Islay, and Tom Skinner of Port Wemyss, Islay.

Aside from Gopi Ageer, whose address is in the North Lanarkshire area, the remaining candidates all list their addresses as being in Argyll and Bute.

Only people registered to vote in the Kintyre and the Islands ward can vote in this by-election.

To check whether you are already registered, contact the Electoral Registration Office by calling 01586 555300.

Those not registered but wanting to vote, can ask the Electoral Registration Office to send out a form and registration can also be carried out online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote but must be completed before the deadline of midnight on Tuesday September 13.

‘There may be changes to polling stations so it’s important to check the list published online so that you know where to go to cast your vote,’ said a council spokesperson.

For those unable to go to a polling station on the day, there are other options for voting, including applying for a postal vote before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday September 14.

Another option is to apply for a proxy vote, where someone is appointed to attend at the polling station and cast your vote for you. The deadline for proxy applications is 5pm on Wednesday September 21.