Historic Kilmun opens up in September

Historic Kilmun will be opening its doors free of charge to the public for two weekends in September as part of the Doors Open Days scheme and Cowal Open Studios.

Doors Open Days is Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates heritage and the built environment.

It offers free access to over a thousand venues across the country on September 3-4.

The Cowal Open Studios open weekend, from September 23-26, and will see over 50 artists from across the area opening up their studios to the public as well as displaying and showcasing their works at the Burgh Hall in Dunoon and Historic Kilmun.

Dinah McDonald of Historic Kilmun said: ‘We’re delighted to be taking part in the Doors Open Days 2022 initiative and, three weeks later, transforming this magnificent venue into an art gallery so that the public can view and purchase the various types of creativity produced by artists across Cowal as well as experiencing and learning about the rich and vibrant history associated with this venue.

‘It will also be an opportunity for visitors to find out all about the ECHO Trails project that highlights the walks and landmarks around east Cowal,’ added Dinah.

Jenny Phillips, vice chair of Cowal Open Studios, added: ‘The open weekend is now in its 15th year and is always a great opportunity for people to visit artists in their natural habitat and view artworks through our displays at the Burgh Hall and Historic Kilmun.

‘They represent two amazing spaces in which to highlight the talented artists we have in this inspiring part of the world.’

For more details please visit www.historickilmun.org and www.cowalopenstudios.co.uk.