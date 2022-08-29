Scotland Minister visits Tarbert Harbour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The UK’s under secretary of state for Scotland visited Tarbert Harbour Authority last week to discuss the organisation’s plans for the harbour area.

Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord met with Tarbert Harbour Authority this week (Wed Aug 24) to discuss ambitious plans for the facility’s £13m regeneration.

The UK Government is providing the harbour with more than £262,000 to advance plans that will see the harbour upgraded for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

The investment will pay for a feasibility study that will look at proposals including a jetty extension, the development of a sea sports hub and construction of a new boat yard.

This grant has allowed the authority to appoint a team of consultants to pilot, investigate, design and develop the proposals for the harbour and Tarbert village.

After the design phase the projects will be taken to a further funding stage, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and if successful work will start on projects to transform and rejuvenate the village, harbour and its environs.

Duncan Cunningham, chairman of Tarbert Harbour Authority, said: ‘This is such an exciting project that has the potential to bring so many benefits to Tarbert.

‘From creating inspiring workspace for local people to boosting tourism, the plans we’re proposing have come together with input from people in the area, which is so important.’

Lord Offord of Garvel said: ‘It’s great that plans are progressing on this fantastic redevelopment.

‘This improvement and expansion project features elements that will be welcomed by the local community, but it will also encourage visitors to the area and encourage further investment.

‘The UK Government is right behind projects like this that will improve communities and aid business investment, creating jobs and opportunities.

‘It was really interesting to see the site first hand and hear more detail of what the area could look like when it’s finished and the benefits it will bring.’

Mr Cunningham added: ‘We were delighted to welcome Minister Offord to Tarbert and show him exactly how our plans will breathe new life into Tarbert.’

The Tarbert (Loch Fyne) Harbour Authority was awarded the UK Government investment from the Community Renewal Fund, which has shared £18million between 56 Scottish projects. Argyll and Bute received more than £1.9m for eight successful bids to the fund.