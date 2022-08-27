Nominations open for community council elections 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nominations are now open for community councils in Argyll and Bute.

The elections will take place in October 2022.

Community councils are voluntary organisations which are set up by statute by local authorities, but which are run by local people to act on behalf of their community.

Their general role is to act as a voice for their local community.

As well as representing their area to the local authority, community councils also support and contribute to a wide range of activities in various aspects of local life.

This includes taking forward specific projects, running surveys or campaigning on local issues of interest, and organising events.

Anyone 16 or over, who lives within their community council area, and are listed on the electoral register for local government elections for the area where they live, can stand for election as a community councillor.

Community Councillors are invariably people from all walks of life who are passionate about their local area and who want to play their part in making it a better place to live.

Find out more information and get a nominations pack online at Community Council Elections 20 October 2022 (argyll-bute.gov.uk)

Also contact Argyll and Bute Council Election Team (which is administering the election) by email at elections@argyll-bute.gov.uk or by phone on 01546 603264.

Nominations are open until Thursday September 8 2022.