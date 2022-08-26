Thought for the Week, August 26 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

‘…with a lack of fanfare or ceremony’

You might recognise the phrase – it was part of the front page article in the August 19 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

The theme was picked up again in the inner pages.

The observations and comments made, justified.

But that is the nature of so much good that is done within our communities, whether carried out by paid contractors or volunteers, individuals or organisations.

Much is done for the common good of our communities ‘with a lack of fanfare or ceremony’.

A fanfare. At the risk of blowing our own trumpets, a fanfare is something for people to make/to sound and it is something for people to hear and see especially when it is done with a flourish.

Trumpets and fanfares are mentioned more than 100 times in the Bible – in times of conflict, times of celebration and victory, times to herald good news but also with a word of caution.

Teaching on a hillside, Jesus said: ‘Watch out! Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven.

‘When you give to someone in need, don’t do as the hypocrites do — blowing trumpets in the synagogues and streets to call attention to their acts.’

Of course it relates to a different scenario but nonetheless we are reminded that fanfares aren’t always needed when good is achieved.

And in reality there is so much more good happening than many of us realise or are prepared to acknowledge.

I’m not suggesting that the absence of fanfares is the way it should always be. It is encouraging and beneficial to have things to sing and shout about!

Reverend David Carruthers, Church of Scotland, Ardrishaig and South Knapdale.