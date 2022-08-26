Tarbert AFC succumb to the mighty Kings
Kings Park Rangers 4 – Tarbert AFC 1
Tarbert AFC lost out on their travels in the Scottish Amateur Football League last week but their young guns gave another encouraging performance in only their second match back in Saturday football.
The visitors had taken an early lead through a stunning strike from Alexander McLean, his first goal for the club, but the North Kintyre side were usurped by Kings Park Rangers at Glasgow Green after an early lead was dissolved by a KPR hat-trick through Martin and another goal through Rahman.
Tarbert AFC manager Jonathan Scott said: ‘We’ve got a very young side still learning the game but the team made a very good account of themselves and we can take plenty positives from the game going forward.’
Tomorrow (Saturday) Tarbert are at home to Clydebank cracks Parkhall AFC. Kick off is 2pm at Cil Andreis.