Strawberry teas are back at Tayvallich
Tayvallich’s locally-famous Strawberry Tea event is rolling back into the village after a two-year hiatus.
To be held in the Tayvallich Village Hall on Saturday September 3 from 2pm-4pm, it is hoped a strong turnout will raise valuable funds for both Breast Cancer Now and The Beatson’s Pebble Appeal.
Libby MacDonald, organiser, said: ‘The community’s support from in the village and farther afield for the return of the Strawberry Tea after two years out would be greatly appreciated. It’ll be a chance for people to get together and to raise money for important causes.
‘There will be the chance to win a hamper or a prize from the raffle.’
Entries are being invited too for items for the sales table. Contact Libby MacDonald on 01546 870635.