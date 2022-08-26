Star open season with win

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochilphead Red Star 5-2 Busby

SAFL Premier Division

Red Star welcomed Busby to the Joint Campus last Saturday and ran out deserved winners despite an indifferent performance.

The home side opened the scoring after 12 minutes when some sharp movement down the right set Stuart MacLean away. He squared the ball to Ciaran McPhie to net from close range.

Star doubled their lead inside half an hour when McPhie managed to roll his marker after a quick Andy Weir throw in and kept his composure to finish past the Busby goalkeeper.

Busby were causing problems of their own from set pieces but Star thought they had killed the game as a contest before the break when they added a third.

This time Lee MacLean finished from the edge of the box, after some good build-up play down the left involving Joe Harper and Craig Aitken, to make it 3-0.

Red Star were made to pay for a sluggish start to the second half when Busby got themselves on the scoresheet with an excellent effort from 25 yards to make the game a contest once again.

Star managed to quickly steady the ship, however, and McPhie completed his hat-trick after outrunning the Busby defence and slotting past the goal keeper.

Stuart MacLean then deservedly got himself on the scoresheet; after some nice build up play the Star forward finished nicely into the bottom corner to make it 5-1.

The visitors added a second themselves with 10 minutes to go but Star ran out comfortable 5-2 winners.

Tomorrow Red Star are on their travels and face a stiff test against Glynhill Moorcroft at Renfrew Sports Centre.