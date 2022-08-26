Schools’ pride in star pupils

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A bunch of super-smart S6 pupils from Mid Argyll and North Kintyre talked of nerves, fear – and a few tears – as they found out their exam results this month.

Students from Lochgilphead High School and Tarbert Academy talked about getting their results, what they have been focusing on in their studies, and where they think that might lead them.

Rhona Love, S6, said: ‘I was more relieved than anything on getting my results. I have been focusing on the humanities and I would maybe like to study French, combined with another subject, at university.’

Her fellow senior student Ellen Moir said: ‘I was crying a bit when I got my results. I think it was relief as well. I don’t know what I want to study when I leave school but I am thinking on the maths or science route as my subjects were more in that area.’

Alice Adair took mainly-science based Highers – and could go on to use that brain power to explore… brain power.

She said: ‘I am interested in the perception of pain, and did a placement at Tarbert Medical Centre, looking into how chronic pain can be affected by mood; good or bad.’

Algy Ritchie had a mixed range of subjects across his five Highers, but feels his surroundings could determine the path of study he wants to go down.

He said: ‘I have always enjoyed living by the sea and having taken some sciences including biology at Higher I am thinking about marine biology as a possible future career.’

The students talked about senior school being a transitional phase to prepare them for university life should they pursue that area of study.

Ruth Neville, who has designs on studying architecture in future, said: ‘You are not spoon-fed information so much at this stage of school. You’re more autonomous, you take more responsibility for your own learning, which we know is meant to prepare you for what university might be like.’

Mrs McBride, principal teacher of enterprise and wider achievement at LHS, also talked about alternative pathways for learning.

She said: ‘Partnerships with other schools and with organisations in wider life are more important now than ever, so that we can meet the needs of students based on a learning plan, and what they want to achieve, thanks to these connections, both workplace and educational, in the Mid Argyll area and with other schools in the region.’

Josh Mills at LHS is one of the students exploring an alternative pathway for learning. He said: ‘I have been studying at SCQF level 6, towards an HNC in computing, for potential further study in computing, or an area like game design.’

Meanwhile, at Tarbert Academy, S6 pupil Kieran McKinven told the Advertiser he wanted to pursue his interest in a STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – subject beyond school, saying: ‘I took Higher physics, chemistry and maths and while I’m not too sure what I want to do at university, it would probably be in that area.

‘I was on the way to M&D’s theme park when I got the text with my results. I was really happy as I wasn’t expecting to pass.’

Mollie Penfold in the same year was also focused mainly on STEM subjects. She said: ‘I am thinking about studying something veterinary, as I always grew up around animals and have a real passion for them.’

By contrast, school captain Milo Ingrim was focused more on the written word, having revelled in the 1917 Russian Revolution through Higher history, and is leaning towards pursuing a degree in the subject, or in English literature.

He said: ‘A degree in English lit or history might lead to a career in teaching, or journalism.’

Mr McKnight, head teacher at Tarbert Academy, gave examples of his school’s approach to meeting students’ further learning and career aims beyond school.

He said: ‘We are committed to all pathways for pupils. A number of students have gone on from here with multiple Highers and started apprenticeships with local employers, because that felt like the right choice for them. There is no point in having a university degree for the sake of it.

‘We are a high-achieving school compared with other comparative, similar-sized schools around the country, and that’s something we’re very proud of.’