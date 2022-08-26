MOJO returns this October with new line-up

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 15 for its fifth year with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, the Argyllshire Advertiser will be featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO festival.

It is full steam ahead for MOJO, now in its fifth outing, bringing local, live and original music talent to the big stage in Ardfern since 2017.

MOJO Argyll is confidently continuing in its slick volunteer-led operation for all its inspiring original local artists with its unique night of music – and its associated promotions – and can reveal this year’s line up.

Organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has entered. It’s been hard as usual to choose our acts for the show as the talent we have is always so amazing from all our entrants but we have what we think are our best artists with the best possible mix of styles for the night.’

‘We are so excited to announce our five acts chosen for MOJO Argyll 2022!

‘They are: John Kennedy (Lochgilphead); Pesthouse (Colintraive); Ben Doherty (Dunoon), Anavrin (Kintyre) and Chosen (Innellan).

‘Lookout every week in the Advertiser a feature on each of the artist.’

Dan added: ‘We can’t wait to have another great night for our musicians and fans, and ourselves of course; it’s just the best.’

MOJO brings professional music and lighting to the stage in the beautiful Craignish Hall in Ardfern, which has its own bespoke bar and merchandise table.

Open to ages 16 and over, MOJO is on Saturday October 15, with ticket information to be released soon.

It is as non-funded event and is not for charity with all the profit from the night split evenly between all the acts, after show costs.

Check out updates on their FB page, MOJO Argyll, and in the Advertiser.

Caption: From left, Lix Armstrong, Octavio Nef, Matt Walsh, Dan Griffiths, Jude Hawcroft, Bek Hawkby-Whitwell, Steve Tyler, Susanne Hawkby-Whitwell and Andre van Well. NO_AA34mojojudges01