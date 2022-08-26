Lochgilphead Ladies Open report

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Blazing sunshine set the scene for some real hot streak golf at Lochgilphead Ladies Open on Sunday – especially by playing partners Donna McKellar of Lochgilphead and Ele Hunter from Dunaverty GC in South Kintyre.

Their fine pair of 38 points ensured that Donna was the winner of the Stableford section (on best inward half) and new holder of the open title, with Ele landing second place and also securing the senior section title, with the unlucky Eilidh Flanagan, Lochgilphead in third place. There are sure to be victories ahead for this young lady.

In the gross section, a powerful round of 78 by Susan Butchard from Brodick saw her lift the trophy from Mid Argyll stalwart Kathleen Young, who had a fantastic round of 81.

A Lochgilphead GC spokesperson said: ‘The ladies’ section would like to thank all at the club, including committee and volunteers, for a successful day.

‘Special thanks goes to Danny’s Ironmongers and Garden Centre, Lochgilphead, for their generous sponsorship of the event.’

Results

Stableford : 1 Donna McKellar, Lochgilphead, 38 points (won on countback); 2 Ele Hunter, Dunaverty, 38 points; 3 Eilidh Flanagan, Lochgilphead, 37 points; 4 Seona Martin, Tarbert, 37 points.

Gross: 1 Susan Butchard, Brodick, 78; 2 Kathleen Young, Lochgilphead, 81; 3 Ann May, Brodick, 82; 4 Sheena Ferguson, Tarbert, 89.

Spot Prize winners: Susan Butchard, Ann May and Georgie Dickson.

Senior winner: Ele Hunter.