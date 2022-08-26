From our files – week 34 AA – Friday, August 26 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday, August 24, 2012

Jobs go as Ford-based firm folds

More than 40 people in Mid Argyll are this week searching for a job as Ford-based

company Highland Heathers goes into receivership.

The family business owned by Iain and Val Willis, will close this week.

A poor growing season, difficult trading environment and increased competition from

overseas have been attributed to the downfall of the business.

The company employed a total of 43 staff at four places across Argyll – 24 people at

Ford, 13 at Achahoish, five at Braevallich and one at Taynuilt; they will all be made

redundant.

Anne Buchanan and Bryan Jackson of PKF have been appointed receivers of the

business, which had an annual turnover of £2 million.

Ms Buchanan told The Advertiser the business could not continue trading while

seeking a buyer as overheads were too high.

The company has been profitable to date but a poor season due to the wet weather

coupled with heightened overheads has resulted in the business making a loss.

‘Unfortunately we do not believe it can be sold,’ she said.

‘Closure is always a last resort and it is disappointing when a long-standing business

closes with the loss of jobs.’

Ms Buchanan confirmed all staff will be paid any outstanding wages and the

insolvency service would deliver redundancy packages.

Mid Argyll councillor Sandy Taylor said: ‘The closure of the company and the loss of

such a large number of jobs are a devastating blow to the community, as it will be to

those individuals involved.

‘I have spoken to Michael Russell MSP to ask the Scottish Government does all that it

can to help in this situation.’

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday, August 23, 2002

Call for a better canal road

A Bellanoch resident has called for more consultation, less heavy traffic, and the

introduction of speed and weight restrictions on the B841 Crinan Canal-side road.

Peter Donaldson told of his concerns that pedestrians were in danger; that money

spent on resurfacing parts of the road would be wasted and continuing heavy traffic

would cause further deterioration of the road, parts of which have slipped into the

canal.

‘Argyll and Bute Council should take the opportunity to look at it very carefully,’ said

Mr Donaldson, who has written several letters to the council.

‘It’s a small road with a lot of heavy traffic. People seem to think it is a race track.

They think that once they leave the 40 mph zone at the Riverside Garage, they are in a

60 mph zone and that’s that.

‘I think it should be a maximum of 30 mph on the single track road after the

Tayvallich turn off.’

He added that pedestrians walking near blind corners ‘did not stand a chance’.

The council’s director of transportation and property Alistair Gow said there were no

plans to introduce weight or speed restrictions on the road.

He added: ‘Along parts of the road there are some lines of pedestrian movement but if

people want to walk along the canal there is a footpath on the other side that is often

used for recreation.’

Mr Donaldson said there was no point in the council spending £50,000 to resurface parts of the road.

‘No point whatsoever! They are going to have to do it all over again when they are

upgrading it properly. We can suffer the odd pothole. The money should be put to

better use in my mind.’

But Mr Gow said it was unlikely that the road would be fully upgraded, as that would

cost £2 million.

Mr Donaldson said: ‘I know it all costs money but people seem to get money for other

things which stick in my throat.’

Mr Donaldson said that, if the area was attractive to tourists, then money should come

from further afield.

But Mr Gow said there was nowhere else to apply to for funding.

The council has set aside £130,000 over two years for repairs required as a result of

the canal road slippage.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday, August 2, 1982

Problems at Crinan Bridge

Access rights across Crinan Bridge, known locally in Mid Argyll as MacKenzie’s

Bridge, could be in danger of being extinguished, Argyll and Bute district Council

heard this week.

However a decision by the district council’s planning and building control committee

has been deferred until consultations take place between the council and North

Knapdale Community Council.

On Wednesday the committee members were presented with a report from the

director of administration, Mr James McLellan, saying that the British Waterways

board had approached Argyll County Council in 1964 wanting to keep the bridge in a

‘closed to traffic/open to canal’ position.

At that time the county council’s road’s committee took the view that the bridge

should not be closed to traffic, and the board did not pursue the matter further until

last year when correspondence was opened at an official level following which

discussions were held with elected members.

The result of these discussions has been a formal approach to the district council.

The matter appeared before the planning committee on Wednesday as a basic

proposal to extinguish, by Private Act, any right of way across the canal.

The bridge was originally designed to provide a route to the old ferry slipway and was

maintained by the British Waterways Board.

The board now feels that since the ferry has not been in operation since the early

1930s there should be no need to maintain and operate the bridge for traffic.

They added that they would continue to maintain the bridge but only open to the

canal.

In a letter to the committee Mr R Davenport, engineer Scotland, said that the

waterways board generally welcomes the use of the towing path and alike by the

public unless in operation or for safety reasons.

Normally the public would be welcome to continue walking along the towing path

between Crinan and Bellanoch Bridges.

Mr Davenport put forward points in favour of closing the access when he said:

‘Permanent opening of the bridge will enable craft which are presently in or above the

crane and basin to move along to moorings at Bellanoch Bay, thereby increasing the

earning potential of the canal.

‘The bay provides a sheltered freshwater mooring where over 100 craft could be left

in safety.’

Director of planning Mr Michael Oliver was consulted with regard to the matter and

he was of the opinion that while it was a pity from the general public’s point of view that this action was being contemplated, the case for extinguishing access as outlined by

the board seemed reasonable.

However it was agreed by the members of the planning and building control

committee that a decision be deferred until the next meeting in September of the

North Knapdale Community Council because of the number of objections they have

received from local residents.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Tuesday, August 28, 1962

French tourists in a fix

Luggage has a double trip to Islay

Four French women tourists sent a bouquet to Messrs David MacBrayne for so

expeditiously extricating them from a predicament.

Probably due to a little knowledge (of English) being a dangerous thing, they came off

the Islay boat at West Loch Tarbert not thinking that their luggage should be claimed

and put on the bus.

It was well on the way to Lochgilphead that they discovered their loss.

The bus crew was sympathetic and a call was put through to West Loch Tarbert. No

trace of the luggage.

Provost Copland of St John’s, Oban, joined the bus at Lochgilphead and suggested

that while enquiries were proceeding they should contact Messrs MacBrayne’s office

in Oban when they got off the bus.

At Oban the visitors, who hail from Normandy, where assured that their luggage would

be delivered to the hotel that night.

Meanwhile news came from the West Loch that the luggage was on its way back to Islay, the ship having a quick turn around for the extra Saturday trip.

It was duly traced and when the vessel got back to West Loch Tarbert, MacBrayne’s

gave special facilities for transit of the luggage to Oban.

As promised, the French folk, who had begun to imagine that they had said goodbye to the cases, had their belongings safely with them in their hotel before midnight.

A record holiday making?

Two Paisley visitors, Mr J Sloane and his sister Mrs Robertson, have been coming

regularly to Tarbert for the holidays for 60 and 58 years respectively. Both are well

known in the village.

Their mother Mrs Sloane was a member of an old local family. Congratulations are offered to Mr Sloan and Mrs Robertson for the faithful and regular yearly visits and Tarbert people hope to welcome them both for many years to

come.