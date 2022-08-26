Bowmore kids bag Green Flag award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has awarded two island schools in Argyll with an Eco-Schools Green Flag accolade.

Bowmore Primary School in Islay, and Small Isles PS join the Lomond School and Rosneath PS in Argyll in achieving the international award.

As part of the work towards their Green Flag status, the youngsters took part in climate action activities including litter picks, litter surveys, recycling and community clean-ups.

To become Green Flag schools, each has a choice of 10 topics to engage with, from climate action, and food and the environment, to litter, and energy. The schools also choose one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to link their Eco-Schools work towards.

Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: ‘I’d like to congratulate the Eco-Committee, pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have stepped up to play their part in combatting climate change and achieve their Green Flag Award.

‘Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children, young people and educators through the Eco-Schools programme, to develop in them the skills and attributes required to protect our planet, and work towards our goal of a Net-Zero future.’