AA leader – Week 34 – Aug 26 2022

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Competitors in the Ardrishaig Flower Show put the fruits of their labour, the result of months of careful cultivation, on show for one afternoon only.

Those using the hall and those renting it out were equally happy to see the place echoing with the sound of people again. It showed true community spirit.

Half a mile down Chalmers Street at Ardrishaig pier, villagers awoke to find their lighthouse gleaming white, seemingly thanks to the locally famous ‘Paint Fairies’, frustrated about the state of the harbour’s silent sentinel.

The MACPool is set for its grand opening tomorrow (Saturday) It is a great asset – a safe swimming space for a community, whether it’s a youngster’s first time paddling in the shallow end, someone looking to keep trim in a way that isn’t too hard on their body, or Mid Argyll triathletes on the ‘red line’ again.

Campbeltown, for example, had no swimming pool between 1999 and 2006, and the MACPool was the site of many a first swimming lesson for far-travelled Kintyre kids.