Police files – 26.08.2022

Breach of bail

About 8.15pm on Monday August 15 at Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead, a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaching his bail conditions by being outwith his home address after 7pm. He was detained to appear at court.

Housebreaking

Between midnight on July 4 and 3.30pm on August14 2022, Achnamara House, School Road, Achnamara was broken into via a rear kitchen window. Police attended and nothing appeared to be missing.

Vehicle damaged

Between 8am on Wednesday August 16 and 2.50pm on Thursday August 17 at Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, an unknown motor vehicle collided with a red VW Polo motor vehicle causing damage to the driver’s side.

Sheep attacked

About 9.30am on Saturday August 20 at Crinan Ferry Beach, Lochgilphead, a sheep was found with injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog. The sheep was euthanised due to the injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to or anyone with information on any of the above incidents to call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.