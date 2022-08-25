MSP visits glassmaking studio as part of national campaign to celebrate the power of art 

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, recently visited the studio-under-construction of glassmaker and local artist Siobhan Healy as part of a national campaign to celebrate the power of art.

Ms Minto, a glassmaking enthusiast herself, learned how the new studio will preserve endangered crafts and provide a space for artists and makers from across Argyll and Bute and beyond. The visit was part of Scottish Contemporary Art Network’s (SCAN) annual #ArtUnlocks campaign, which celebrates the everyday power of art.

During the visit, Ms Minto got to see the progress on the new studios, located on the Lunga Estate, near Ardfern, which will be the base for a new arts organisation, Healy Arts. Led by Siobhan Healy, who attended Craignish Primary School, the organisation is developing an educational outreach programme in the area to develop traditional craft skills for local people and across Scotland. It will also invite international artists to skill-share.

The construction project is being overseen by Falcon Scott, the great-grandson of the legendary Scott of Antarctica and the son of Peter Scott who established the World Wildlife Fund. A locally-based craftsman, Falcon uses equipment he has built himself, based on traditional lines used during Roman times, such as ropes and pulleys. Healy Arts is seeking local artists and craftspeople to contribute to the project, working alongside Falcon and the team.

Scotland, particularly its coastal areas, has a strong history of glassmaking because of its abundance of sand, kelp, and coal, all materials used in traditional glassmaking. Today, Scotland is a hub for individual makers and small teams of artisanal glassmakers, often rurally located. These include North Lands Creative in Caithness and Healy’s own Natty Glass company, as well as Richard Leclerc’s architectural stained glass studio on Arran.

The visit is part of SCAN’s annual #ArtUnlocks campaign, which sees MSPs across Scotland visiting art venues large and small, as well as individual artists and artisans, to learn how art enriches lives and enhances communities. The campaign also encourages people to share the #ArtUnlocks hashtag if they have an artistic experience that really means something to them.