Mountain writing competition open for entries

Mountaineering Scotland has launched its annual Mountain Writing Competition for 2022.

The representative body for hillwalkers, climbers, mountaineers and ski touring enthusiasts in Scotland is looking for the best in new writing about mountains and mountaineering, both in prose and in verse.

Whether it’s the adrenalin rush of rock and ice climbing, the tranquillity and beauty of wandering gentle hills or the wonder of travelling in the high mountains, people have always felt driven to write about their experiences in the mountains.

And the steady stream of new books about the great outdoors demonstrates that people like to read about it too.

The Mountaineering Scotland Mountain Writing Competition is open to anyone, and entries can be fact or fiction, as long as the subject matter has a connection with any aspect of mountaineering, rock climbing, walking or ski mountaineering / ski-touring.

Writers can submit one entry to each of two categories: poetry and prose.

First prize in both prose and poetry sections is £200. Second and third prize winners in each section will receive £100 and £50 respectively.

As well as the cash prizes, winners will see their entries published here in ‘Scottish Mountaineer’, the quarterly Mountaineering Scotland magazine which is read by more than 14,000 members.

Winning entries are also published on the Mountaineering Scotland website.

An archive of previous winners in both the prose and poetry categories is available at www.mountaineering.scot/members/members-benefits/scottish-mountaineer-magazine/mountain-writing-competition