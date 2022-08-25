Letters to the Editor Week 34

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cowal school’s fine example

At the end of the last school year, students from Dunoon Grammar School were Argyll and Bute’s top team in the Young Enterprise Scotland’s Company Programme.

The company they set up and ran, Movie Night Mysteries, was exceptional.

The experience they gained was shared by nearly 1,300 pupils across 94 schools the length and breadth of Scotland, with many achieving an SCQF level 6 qualification in entrepreneurial skills.

Another 61 students and eight schools took part in our Team Programme for those with Additional Support Needs.

As we begin another school year, these communication, problem-solving and finance skills are more crucial than ever, with enterprise learning and financial education now acknowledged as critical to our economic recovery and future wellbeing.

Enterprise education formed a key part of the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Recovery (NSET) and enterprise is now included as an option in the Young Person’s Guarantee.

It is not simply a matter of top-down strategy and inspiration; an enterprise culture is built from the ground up.

The skills that drive businesses to succeed and an entrepreneurial mindset can be nurtured and developed within young people and what better place for that to happen than in our local schools?

To mark our 30th anniversary year, we’ve made this year’s company and team programme easily accessible for every school and every student wanting to develop their ideas and talents through the challenge of running their own business. You can contact me via Eloise.mcneaney@yes.org.uk

To make Scotland a place where all young people are allowed to have a rewarding future in work and life – no matter where they start their journey – begins by creating new opportunities for enterprise learning at school – and celebrating more successes such as those at Dunoon Grammar.

Eloise McNeaney, Company and Team Programme Executive, Young Enterprise Scotland.

Farmers worse off under NZ trade deal

The Scottish Government’s concerns over the UK free trade deal with New Zealand and its impact on Scottish farming are well-founded.

This agreement will allow much higher quantities of produce to come into the UK tariff-free, meaning a lack of a level playing field between Scottish and New Zealand farmers, who can benefit from economies of scale.

This is in stark contrast to the European Union’s free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand, which secures the same market access for it exports but with better safeguards for its domestic producers.

The deal will see 12,000 tonnes of New Zealand beef come into the UK, while the EU has agreed just 3,333 tonnes across all 27 member states. By year 15, the UK Government will increase the quantity to 60,000 tonnes, followed by an unlimited amount of beef after that, while the EU will cap imports at 10,000 tonnes and still apply a 7.5 percent tariff.

Yet again Brexit is shown to be the gift that keeps on giving, with the UK Government celebrating the fact that leaving the EU gives the UK the benefit of making ‘improved’ trade agreements, but then ending up with a worse deal than if we had stayed in the EU.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.