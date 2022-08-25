Announcements – August 26, 2022

DEATHS

GILCHRIST – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on August 22, 2022, William Gilchrist (Billy), in his 97th year, 22 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary Cook, much loved father of Jennifer and Sheena and the late Jean, Billy and Rosemary, an adored grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Billy’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 26 at 12.30 p.m. in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church and thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortège will leave the church at 1.00 p.m., travelling up Longrow, Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the Church and Cemetery, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Billy along our route. Family flowers only please.

JOHNSTON – On August 13, 2022, at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, Archie Menzies Finlay Johnston, previously of Danna Farm, Tayvallich. Loving brother of Eileen and the late Ian. Uncle to Yvonne, Lorraine, Dawn, Finlay and their families. A graveside memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at Carsaig Cemetery, Tayvallich on Monday August 29, 2022, at 2pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations can be made in Archie’s memory to Cancer Research UK https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/

MURDANAIGUM –

Ruben. On August 18, 2022, Ruben Murdanaigum, Principal of Rubens Solicitors, Lochgilphead. Adored son, brother, father, uncle, nephew and partner. Sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service, Cardross Crematorium, Wednesday August 31, 2022, at 2.15pm. Enquiries, Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors 01546 602226.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

COX – Morna and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, messages and visits received following the sad loss of Janice.Special thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for a comforting and uplifting service; to Gordon McNab for his personal tribute to Janice; to Roddy, Fiona and Cammy of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional services, and support given to us all at this difficult time. Finally our thanks are extended to all who attended the service at Pennyfuir and to pay their respects to Janice. Your attendance was a great comfort to us all. Janice will be sadly missed.

MACNAB – The family of the late Mary MacNab would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and phone calls received after their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to her carers for their kind care and attention. Also, our thanks to Rev. Lynne Peden for her guidance and her words of comfort. To Stan Lupton for his guidance and funeral arrangements and to the West Loch Guest House for excellent purvey. Thanks to all who paid their respects at Tarbert Parish Church and at the cemetery and also to those who donated so generously to raise £665 for Tarbert Parish Church Window Restoration Fund.

SINCLAIR – The family of the late Iain Sinclair would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind words, cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Thanks also to the ambulance crew who attended and to Rhys and Kenneth Blair for all the care and attention with the funeral arrangements. Special thanks to Marion McDonald for all her support and such a fitting service, and to Argyll Bakeries for their services in Glenbarr Hall afterwards. Iain’s family were overwhelmed and comforted by the support received from everyone who came to the funeral and who lined the route to the graveside and extend gratitude to all who donated to the Mairi Semple Fund in Iain’s memory. A total of £924.80 was raised.

IN MEMORIAMS

GARDNER – Edwin Paul, died August 23, 2015.

Always loved,

Always remembered

Treasured and cherished memories.

– Christine, Jamie, Angie and family.

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear dad, Robert, died August 9, 2004.

The world changes from year to year

Our lives from day to day

But the love and memories of you shall never go away.

– Sadly missed by Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert and Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Roddy, died August 31, 2016.

A loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Jenny and family.

MACGILLIVRAY – Treasured memories of Jessie, dearly loved wife, mother, granny, and great-granny, who died August 21, 2007.

Always in our hearts.

– Love from husband Ian and family.

WEIR – In loving memory of Tina Weir, who passed away August 24, 2020.

Forever in our hearts and remembered with love.

– Bell, Allan and family xxx

WOODROW – Donald, August 22, 2015. Treasured memories. Lost but not forgotten.

– Alison, Jim and family.