Call for more help with energy costs

Argyll and Bute’s MP has demanded urgent action from the UK government to financially support people with spiralling energy costs.

Brendan O’Hara has called on the UK government to:

Scrap the upcoming increase to the energy price cap

Double the energy grant to £800 and ensure all payments are made by the beginning of October

Introduce an energy price cap for Small and Medium Enterprises

Bring in a further windfall tax and extend it to include all large businesses who made significant profits during the pandemic

A recent study found that 72.8 per cent of those living in Scotland will fall into fuel poverty by January 2023 without further action from the UK Government.

Argyll and Bute already has one of the highest fuel poverty rates in Scotland, with many households not connected to the gas grid and therefore relying on expensive electricity or oil to heat their homes.

Mr O’Hara has previously sponsored a Bill by fellow SNP MP Drew Hendry that would introduce financial safeguards for the many households not connected to the gas mains and therefore facing the perfect storm once the price cap rises again in October.

Mr O’Hara MP said: ‘The UK Tory Government must immediately come out of hiding and take urgent action to address spiralling energy costs – people cannot wait until the Tories have decided who their next leader will be.

‘Any action must include scrapping the energy price cap, doubling the energy grant, bringing in an energy price cap for businesses, and implementing another broader windfall tax.’