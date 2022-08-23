BEAR Scotland keeps roads contract
BEAR Scotland has been awarded a new contract for maintaining 1,422km of trunk roads and 1,501 bridges in north west Scotland – including Argyll and Bute.
The company has been responsible for the roads and bridges since 2013 and under the new contract will be until 2030, with the option for a potential extension of up to four years.
The new contract will include: a year-round approach to sever weather management; a focus on adapting to climate change; ensuring net-zero ambitions in all aspects of work where possible; greater emphasis on community engagement and community benefits; including road safety improvements into every project; encouraging more active travel and accessibility; increasing the umber of electric and low emission vehicles over the course of the contract.