Wild Seas Weekend at Craignish is huge success

A Wild Seas Weekend held at the Craignish Village Hall over August 13 and 14 saw more than 350 people get involved in activities that celebrate marine conservation.

The event was organised by Craignish charity Seawilding, the Argyll Hope Spot, Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation and the Friends of the Sound of Jura, and was a chance to put on show all the fascinating work being undertaken locally to improve the health and biodiversity of our local waters and to raise awareness about the biodiversity of our local seas.

Visitors over the weekend had the opportunity to watch films and view exhibitions in the Craignish village hall, taking part in guided seagrass seed harvesting by snorkel in the loch, a native oyster release, a shoreside safari and paddle-boarding. NatureScot hosted an exhibition on flapper skate, Seawilding invited members of the public to look at marine life through microscopes, Heart of Argyll held interactive art-workshops for youngsters and the Hope Spot displayed art work created by artists inspired by snorkelling in Loch Sween.

The event also included a ceremony for wildlife cameraman and broadcaster John Aitchison, who received a Disney Conservation Hero award from MSP Jenni Minto.

Ariane Burgess MSP was also on hand. Both took part in a range of activities, including a native oyster release into Loch Craignish and joining local children to learn what lives underwater in their local Hope Spot.

John Aitchison said: ‘This was a show-case of the important work being done by local people to maintain and restore the amazingly rich biodiversity in Argyll’s sea, which in Scotland is second only to St Kilda’s.

‘Coastal communities know that wild fish stocks have plummeted and that fish farms are putting pollution into our sea lochs. They can see the health of our seas is declining, but in Argyll there is a groundswell of enthusiasm to address these problems.

‘Well-attended events like this go to show that people really care. It’s been a great success.’