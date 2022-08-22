Touring success for Argyll Cèilidh Trail

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

This year’s tour by Argyll Cèilidh Trail – the first since 2019 – has come to a close, with 18 concerts and events thrilling audiences in venues across Argyll and the Islands.

The six musicians in the group hail from across the region and beyond, and following successful auditions and training embarked on a packed three-week tour in July and early August.

The tour included performances in Inveraray, Strachur, Campbeltown, Ardrishaig, Taynuilt, Appin, Seil, Benderloch and Oban, as well as on Arran, Mull, Iona, Islay, Tiree and Lismore.

Argyll Cèilidh Trail is part of a nationwide network of Cèilidh Trails, for musicians aged 16-25 years, performing traditional music and Gaelic song, led by Fèisean nan Gàidheal and managed by Fèis Latharna in Oban.

Fèis Latharna’s treasurer Joanie Garvin said: ‘We are delighted that Argyll Cèilidh Trail has been back on the road and had some fantastic nights with really appreciative audiences. We are very proud of the musicians, who had an incredible experience, learning so much and each made a tremendous contribution to the success of the Cèilidh Trail.

‘We wish to thank all our funders whose support made the tour possible, and this year we are particularly honoured to have received financial support from the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust and The Fraser Shaw Trust. Mòran taing dhaibh uile.’

Argyll Cèilidh Trail is just one element of Fèis Latharna’s work, which also includes Saturday music tuition classes and a week-long Easter Fèis in Oban.

Tuition on fiddle, accordion, chanter/pipes, clàrsach and guitar is available weekly, on Saturdays, at Glencruitten Church Centre, Oban, starting on August 27. For more information go to www.feislatharna.org or call 07714 853410.