Thought for the Week, August 19 2022

The path to where…?

I’m constantly being told I don’t walk enough.

I know it’s a good form of exercise, but just walking without any real destination, except returning home, seems… well, just walking and nothing more.

I know I’m ignoring the health benefits, the social aspects and the surroundings. And I suppose wandering along a quiet path is pleasant, especially in the good weather we have had in August.

However, walking in God’s paths is finishing us off – don’t we all sometimes feel like this?

Everyone is out there partying, barbecuing, holidaying, and prosperity seems to push itself into the hands of some, while here we are in a hole, working our fingers to the bone, struggling with our own weakness, prices going up, energy costs going through the roof, a terrible war and we try to stand up in the face of the deafening silence of heaven.

And to top it off, those on whom we would like to lean, don’t even seem to see how much the burden overwhelms us…

Walking in God’s paths is finishing us off – don’t we sometimes feel like this?

As if someone close-by was polishing us up a little at a time, smoothing off the sharp edges, levelling the surface.

Giving a texture to our good intentions, restoring the shine to our thoughts, returning a definite form to our dreams.

And imperceptibly we begin to carry those burdens that seem to overwhelm others so much…

Walking in God’s paths is finishing us off – don’t we want to feel like this?

Honed, polished, shining and ready to take the final few steps to the destination we’ve dreamed of…

Father Tony Wood, St Kieran’s RC Church, Campbeltown.