Tarbert return in eight-goal thriller

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tarbert AFC 3-5 Port Glasgow OBU

Scottish Amateur FL – Premier Division

Cil Andreis, Tarbert

Tarbert’s amateur footballers made a welcome return to Scottish Amateur Football League (SAFL) action last Saturday after one year out of action, but were defeated 5-3 by old foes Port Glasgow OBU.

The two clubs, both long-standing members of the SAFL, played out an exciting league curtain-raiser, Tarbert’s first in the revamped 16-team league, after a year of abeyance due to lack of numbers in their playing squad.

However, familiar manpower problems plagued the village club again on Wednesday evening when the planned local derby against Lochgilphead Red Star failed to be played due to the North Kintyre side not being able to summon a squad.

Nevertheless, the team will look to bounce back from this blip tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to play another stalwart SAFL side in Kings Park Rangers.

A Tarbert AFC spokesperson said: ‘After a good number of pre-season games it was great to have the team back in competitive action at Cil Andreis.

‘We were playing against a well-organised team who were worthy of their win on the day, but for us to score three goals is encouraging for this young squad as we look to go on and pick up our first league points of the season.’

Kick off at Glasgow Green in the city’s east end is scheduled for 2pm. For more details find Tarbert AFC on Twitter @afc_tarbert

Meanwhile, Lochgilphead Red Star continue their own league campaign with a home match against Busby, where kick off is scheduled for 2pm at Ropework Park.

Star manager Colin Weir said: ‘We had a good strong pre-season and we’re ready to get our league campaign started. We’re also looking forward to playing our local derby with Tarbert when the fixture comes back around.’