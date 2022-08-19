Shared fund boosts council coffers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll could be in line for a public spending boost after Argyll and Bute Council got the go-ahead to distribute £4.5 million worth of funding throughout the county.

Using funds from the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the local authority says it will look to act on social issues like the cost-of-living crisis, growing local businesses, and giving towns and villages the tools to become climate-friendlier, through its Argyll and Bute UKSPF Investment Plan.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Activities included in our UKSPF plan are all aligned to three key investment priorities – communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

‘To be developed and delivered over three years, the plan was developed with in-put from the council, and public, private and voluntary sector partners and stakeholders.

‘It includes measures such as grants and advice for people struggling with the rising cost of living, business support to drive employment growth, such as graduate placement programme funding, and funding for community projects on climate change.’

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for the economy and rural growth, said: ‘This plan will deliver benefit across the whole of Argyll and Bute.

‘It takes account of what will help local people and businesses now, and also in the longer term.

‘It targets support where it is most needed, and where it will deliver most impact. Thank you to everyone involved in putting it together.’